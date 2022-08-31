Woman shot during drive-by while sleeping in apartment in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect responsible for shooting a woman with a rifle during a drive-by in southwest Houston Wednesday.

Units with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 5800 Dashwood Dr. around 1:52 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the shoulder located inside an apartment unit. She was transported by ambulance and is in serious condition, investigators said.

According to police, the victim was asleep downstairs when someone drove through the parking lot and began firing numerous rifle rounds into the apartment. She was hit in the shoulder by a rifle round, HPD said. Officers reportedly located several rifle casings in the parking lot.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Police said there was one man in the upstairs portion of the apartment at the time of the shooting. He did not have any injuries.

The victim is now in stable condition and is expected to survive her injuries.