Suspect charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A suspect tied to a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Aug. 19 has been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Alejandro P. Monsibais, 19, was charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death. A mugshot photo of Monsibais has not been released at this time.

On Friday night, as 21-year-old Eduardo Favela was leaving a warehouse, located in the 1400 block of Mooney Road, he was knocked off his motorcycle minutes later, according to Favela’s friend, Ernesto.

Surveillance video shows the father riding his motorcycle onto East Hardy Road. Moments later, the surveillance footage shows two cars speeding by while another camera further down the road caught those same two cars, but this time trailing sparks.

Ernesto said Favela’s motorcycle was left in pieces.

According to Gonzalez, Favela died from his injuries days later.