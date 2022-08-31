‘Don’t wait. Reach out.’: These resources help veterans seek support before they are in crisis

Veterans are at a higher risk for suicide compared to the general population, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans are at a higher risk for suicide compared to the general population, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Ad Council and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs partnered to create a national PSA campaign that encourages struggling Veterans to seek help for their life challenges before they reach a crisis point.

During Suicide Prevention Month (September), the campaign will highlight new resources to help friends and families spread the word and support Veterans in their lives.

Matthew Miller, PhD, MPH (U.S. Air Force Veteran and Executive Director of VA Suicide Prevention, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs), and Lisa Kearney PhD, ABPP (Executive Director, Veterans Crisis Line, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss Veteran suicide prevention and the resources available to help.

Resources are available for veterans here.

Ad

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and on the KPRC 2 app.