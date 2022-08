FOREST CITY, IA - MAY 27: Luke Bell performs at Tree Town Music Festival - Day 3 on May 27, 2017 in Heritage Park, Forest City, Iowa. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Tree Town Music Festival)

Country singer Luke Bell, 32, was found dead in Arizona earlier this month, authorities said Tuesday.

The “Where Ya Been?” singer was found in Tucson on Friday, Officer Frank Magos said.

No additional details were provided, and officials said an investigation was ongoing.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.