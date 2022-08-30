City of Katy rescinds mandatory water restrictions for residents after increase rainfall, limited water use

KATY, Texas – The city of Katy has lifted its a mandatory water restriction for residents after an increase in rainfall over the past two weeks and limited use of water in the city.

The city issued the water restriction on Aug. 5 after reaching Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions based on the City’s Drought Contingency Plan. The city reported that it has seen over a 50% reduction in water usage, compared to the days immediately preceding entering Stage 3.

Previous related: City of Katy Stage 3 Severe Drought Conditions

According to a release, the level of groundwater submergence of the water wells has begun to rebound as water usage has reduced. With the continued rainfall pattern predicted to remain in place over the next one‐week period, the city expects that trend to continue into next week, resulting in the end of the stage 3 plan. Over the past five‐day period, water usage has averaged 4.636 million gallons per day, which is 45% of the system’s current water supply capacity.

