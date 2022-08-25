Student loan forgiveness: This is what officials, A-listers and average Americans are saying about the Biden administration effort

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt in the Roosevelt Room of the White House August 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced steps to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year and cap payments at 5 percent of monthly income. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – This is what the administration, officials, A-listers and average Americans are saying about the Biden administration’s announcement about student loans.

Some of these messages may contain explicit language.

America’s middle class and working families need more breathing room.



That’s why nearly 90% of the relief provided through my Administration’s action on student loan debt relief will go to folks making less than $75,000 a year. pic.twitter.com/pNBPyhnCla — President Biden (@POTUS) August 25, 2022

Federal student loan debt has prevented people from pursuing their dreams. Our Administration will provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for those who make less than $125,000 per year, and $20,000 to Pell Grant recipients who make less than $125,000 per year. https://t.co/EhDWlZ1l8p — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 24, 2022

Immediate consequence.



Biden’s $300 Bn student loan giveaway to wealthy college grads throws gasoline on raging inflation, which hammers first-time home buyers.



Now, mortgage rates are higher.#Bidenflation https://t.co/xogvBiBSbN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 25, 2022

President Biden made everything worse with his decision to arbitrarily cancel student loans.



He adds $300 billion in deficits, disrespects those who have been paying their loans off, and flagrantly violates the law. All of this in the name of politics. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 25, 2022

Today is a great day.



20 million Americans will never have to make another student loan payment. Another 23 million Americans will have significant relief on their student loans.



This is about helping America's middle class and providing relief to those who need it most. pic.twitter.com/1CJTJWz6QO — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 24, 2022

Millions of people's lives changed for the better yesterday.



Thanks to @POTUS, @VP, and all the organizers and activists who made it happen. pic.twitter.com/dSvYy7PcZE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 25, 2022

Why is there so much student debt? Because leftwing universities keep on raising tuition, while graduating kids with worthless degrees.



That's why any solution to student debt that doesn't touch the billions of dollars sitting in the university endowments is an absolute scam! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 24, 2022

On student loan debt cancellation, Speaker Pelosi said, “The president can’t do it, so that’s not even a discussion.”



Yet here we are months before an election, and Biden is promising to unilaterally wipe out hundreds of billions in debts courtesy of you, the American taxpayer. — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) August 25, 2022

President Biden’s student-loan write-off is the worst domestic decision of his Presidency and makes chumps of Congress and every American who repaid loans or didn’t go to college. https://t.co/AUsHksRfqE via @WSJ — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 25, 2022

The current higher education industry, as subsidized by the federal government, is a massive scam. It is an elitist project fostering unnecessary credentialism, pushing people who shouldn't take on debt to go to college to do so, paid for by regressive redistributionism. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2022

I am so happy for everyone who will have their debt wiped out! Education should be a pathway to a better life for many, not just a privileged few. #CancelStudentDebt https://t.co/7vTQY9gi0Z — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) August 24, 2022

I will tolerate zero punditry about #studentloanforgiveness “being too small to matter” on my timeline today.



Just left the coffee shop by my local community college. Everyone was talking about it. Excited, grateful, making plans for the future. It’s gonna make a difference. — Alexis Krieg (@alexis_krieg) August 24, 2022

Conservative Christians are fully enraged at #studentloanforgiveness, missing the irony that their entire professed religion is based on the idea of a cancelled debt.



Way to lose the plot, kids. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 24, 2022

Me: Paid for college myself, max'd out student loans, worked the entire time, paid my loans back in full, and today have excellent credit.



Also me: Give as much #studentloanforgiveness as possible, right now, to as many as we can.



This is a no-brainer: OWN it! — Tim O'Connell (@Seiurus) August 23, 2022

Student loan forgiveness is not a handout. It's taxpayers finally getting something for their money. #studentloanforgiveness — Kate (@outerkate) August 24, 2022

We can’t cancel student loan debt, all our money is being sent overseas. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 24, 2022

Donald Trump scammed 9,000 students out of $42 million in the illegal unlicensed “Trump University” — tricking them into putting the “tuition” on their credit cards.



But sure, let’s hear from the Trumps and their cronies about universities and student debt. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 25, 2022

Someone who did a couple of years of community college and worked during school to minimize their loan burden gave up a lot of fun, and is now going to pay higher taxes so that their classmate could have the full "college experience". That's ... not ideal. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) August 24, 2022

Good news for thousands of my former students. I’m grateful on their behalf, Mr. President. https://t.co/FzmvcQNkli — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 24, 2022

Biden's student cancellation is just about equal to ALL of the new tax revenue raised by the Inflation Reduction Act over the next decade, but concentrated all in one year.



That doesn't seem like a good approach to reducing inflation.https://t.co/usYmfuRzO1 — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 23, 2022

I paid my student loans 100% and I am all for #studentloanforgiveness . Just because I had to struggle and live in a dump, drive a junker and eat crap, I have ZERO DESIRE to see others having to do the same. See Christians that is called COMPASSION! You should try it! — Pastor Rob Fleeceman (@PFleeceman) August 24, 2022

If you’re fortunate enough to have already paid off your student loans or make too much money to qualify, it’s still possible to be happy for people receiving some much needed relief. So many are weighed down by this debt. Let’s celebrate the relief and then work toward making… — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 24, 2022

If you take out a loan, you pay it back.



Period. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 24, 2022

Are you someone who will benefit from the student loan relief announced today? If so, please fight for others who are still crushed by debt.



That's how we got this far. Folks staying to fight, even after their loans were erased. Because no one's free, until everyone is free. — Astra Taylor (@astradisastra) August 24, 2022

A lot of nurses aides, truck drivers, railroad workers, and stockers have student debt, too.



I’m not sure what’s unclear—a lot of people trying to break the cycle of poverty have to leave school for various reasons. I did. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 24, 2022

100 %. If he wealthiest humans in the planet can get 1.9 trillion. Free money from gov -

Out gov can choose to STOP USURY - STOp predatory lending - odious debt -

For middle class working class and poor Americans https://t.co/qJVHREaOt1 — John Cusack (@johncusack) August 24, 2022

