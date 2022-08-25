84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Student loan forgiveness: This is what officials, A-listers and average Americans are saying about the Biden administration effort

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: student loans, student loan forgiveness, America, United States
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt in the Roosevelt Room of the White House August 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced steps to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year and cap payments at 5 percent of monthly income. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong, 2022 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – This is what the administration, officials, A-listers and average Americans are saying about the Biden administration’s announcement about student loans.

Some of these messages may contain explicit language.

See more of the latest messages on Twitter.

What do you think about student loan forgiveness? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email