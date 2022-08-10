Houston resident and CEO of TDECU promoted to US Army 2-star major general

HOUSTON – The president and CEO of TDECU, who is a Houston resident, has been promoted to a two-star major general in the United States Army.

Isaac Johnson, who was named president and CEO of TDECU in June 2021, has a long military career. He was a Brigadier General for the US Army Reserve before his newly-appointed position.

City of Houston and congressional leaders celebrated the news before the change of command ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in Fort Bragg on Friday.

A celebration was held over the weekend at the National Buffalo Soldier Museum, located in Houston’s Museum District.

Mayor Sylvester Turner was in attendance and declared Aug. 6, 2022 as “Major General Isaac Johnson Jr. Day.”

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also presented Mr. Johnson with an American flag that was previously flown over the Capitol Building.

The humble leader said it’s all an honor and a privilege.

“It wasn’t by accident, you know, I have had a lot of mentors,” he said. “I’m standing on the shoulders of many that come before me. And they’ve invested in me as a person to have the tough jobs, have the tough assignments and go on multiple deployments worldwide and to be prepared to take on additional responsibility.”

Ad

Effective Aug. 12, Major General Johnson will take control of the US Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command. He will hold that position, as well as continuing to lead TDECU.