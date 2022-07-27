WNBA star Brittney Griner set to testify in Russian court as drugs trial continues

Brittney Griner is expected to testify in a Russian court on Wednesday, a potentially key moment in her trial on drugs charges that could see the American basketball star face up to 10 years in prison.

Griner pleaded guilty earlier this month in a trial that has underscored the frayed relations between Washington and Moscow and led to growing calls for the United States to do more to secure her release.

Ad

Griner, 31, was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after Russian authorities said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. Medicinal and recreational cannabis are legal in many U.S. states, but both are prohibited in Russia.

Read more from NBC News.