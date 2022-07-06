Man sentenced to life without parole for 2019 ‘ambush killings’ of 2 brothers he knew in high school, district attorney says

HOUSTON – A man accused of ambushing and shooting two brothers he knew from high school in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Marlon Brandon Valdez, 22, was 18 when authorities said he climbed on top of a vacant house in a cul-de-sac on Eastbrook in northeast Houston and shot two brothers whom he had been in a fight with at the same place two days before. The spot, known as “The Settling Spot,” was well-known to youths who went there to “settle their differences,” Ogg said.

Two days before the shooting, investigators said Valdez lost the fight and claimed he wanted a rematch. Authorities said Valdez hid out on top of the house with an AR-15-style assault rifle, and when Julio and Maximo Aguilar, 23 and 20, drove up and started to get out of their cars, he opened fire. According to authorities, Valdez killed both brothers and wounded two others who were with them.

Investigators said they found 58 shell casings at the scene.

“The families of these victims will never see their loved ones again because a teenager with an assault rifle decided to execute two teenagers he got in a fight with,” Ogg said. “Far too often, young people think they can do whatever they want, and hurt whoever they want, and just escape the consequences. But the consequences are real.”

Valdez was convicted of capital murder by a Harris County jury after a week-long trial. Punishment for capital murder is an automatic sentence of life without parole.

“They were all high school students,” said Assistant District Attorney Joshua Raygor. “One of the victims had a baby on the way and the other had just had a baby, so their families were just devastated.”