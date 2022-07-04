Sketch photo released of suspect who shot, killed person, injured another during 2 separate robberies: HPD

A sketch photo has been released of a suspect involved in a deadly robbery from Feb. 18 in midtown Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A sketch photo has been released of a suspect involved in a deadly robbery from Feb. 18 in midtown Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police needs the public help to take the suspect responsible for a capital murder and aggravated robbery-serious bodily injury off the streets.

The shooting was reported around 8:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Webster Street and in the 1300 block of Hadley Street.

First robbery

According to Houston police, the suspect walked up to one of the victims, pulled out a firearm and demanded their property. When the victim refused, the suspect reportedly shot them several times.

Second robbery

Moments later, the suspect walked up to the second victim, pulled out a firearm and demanded their property, police said. A fight allegedly broke out and the suspect shot them multiple times.

Police said both victims suffered from gunshot wounds and one victim died as a result of their injuries.

Ad

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic male, heavy set, wearing all black with a white logo or patch on his left arm.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.