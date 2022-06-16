These are the best and worst colors for car value retention, according to new study

A car’s color can affect how quickly it loses value, with the highest depreciating color losing almost four times the value as the lowest. After comparing the prices of more than 650,000 recently sold cars, the latest iSeeCars study determined which colors help, hurt, or have minimal impact on a vehicle’s resale value for Houston drivers.

Here are some highlights from the study:

A vehicle’s color can have a substantial impact on how quickly it loses value, with the highest depreciating color losing nearly four times the value compared to the lowest

Popular colors, including white, black, and silver, have minimal impact, meaning they won’t hurt resale value but they also won’t help a vehicle maintain its value

Some of the most beneficial colors for retaining value, including yellow and orange, may surprise consumers

Here’s the ranking of each car color’s average three-year depreciation:

Rank Color 3-year % Depreciation $ Difference from MSRP Compared to Overall Avg 1 Yellow 4.5% $3,155 0.3x 2 Orange 10.7% $3,825 0.7x 3 Purple 13.9% $5,461 0.9x 4 Red 14.0% $5,399 0.9x 5 Green 14.0% $5,596 0.9x 6 Blue 14.3% $5,582 1x 7 Gray 14.3% $5,635 1x 8 Beige 14.4% $5,960 1x 9 Silver 14.8% $5,499 1x Overall average 15.0% $6,096 1x 10 White 15.5% $6,490 1x 11 Black 16.1% $6,993 1.1x 12 Gold 16.7% $6,719 1.1x 13 Brown 17.8% $7,642 1.2x

The study also includes an analysis by car type: (SUVs, pickup trucks, convertibles, coupes, sedans, and minivans). The full study can be found here.

iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss the study. For his insights, watch the video at the top of the page.

