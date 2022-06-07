Man, woman found dead inside apartment near South Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead inside an apartment near South Houston Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The discovery was made just before noon at an apartment in the 5000 block of Silver Creek Drive.

The bodies of the woman and man were found in two separate rooms in the unit, according to HPD.

Police said it is unclear how the two died. Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

The pair’s identities have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.