Woman captured, man wanted after group argument leads to shooting of 76-year-old man in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A woman was taken into custody and a man is still on the run after both have been charged in a shooting that happened on May 7 in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Michael Henry McCaskey, 41, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon, and Kristi Coker, 33, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

Coker was taken into custody in Arizona on a separate charge, HPD said.

The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. at a chapel located in the 7100 block of Fulton Street.

Police said the suspects were arguing with several people while retrieving property from a room they were living in inside the chapel. Investigators learned the victim, a 76-year-old man, had intervened to calm the situation and then helped the suspects move their belongings into their vehicle. As Coker drove away, McCaskey fired shots from the vehicle, striking the victim once.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

McCaskey is still on the run and has been considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mccaskey is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.