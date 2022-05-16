Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting of man in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is facing a murder charge after being accused of fatally shooting another man near southeast Houston Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Carlos Albert Garcia-Velasquez, 28, has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting.

The shooting was reported around 6:05 p.m. in the 9200 block of Kingsflower Circle.

Responding officers said they found the gunshot victim inside his vehicle, which was parked in the driveway of the home. He suffered from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Police said Garcia-Velasquez was at the scene when officers arrived and he was detained. Garcia-Velasquez was identified as the gunman during the investigation and was charged for his role in the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information surrounding details of the deadly shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.