Fugitive wanted for indecency with child still on the run, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for indecency with a child, according to the Houston Police Department.

Fugitive Alvaro Landaverde is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual acts with a child on May 1, 2019, after the victim made an outcry to detectives.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.