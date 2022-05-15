One dead, five injured, suspect detained in California church shooting

One person was dead and five others were injured in a shooting at a Southern California church Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

The attack was reported at Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m., the department said. Four victims suffered critical injuries, it said.

The body of the deceased was discovered at the scene, sheriff’s officials said, while all the surviving victims, including a person with minor injuries, were hospitalized, the said.

Laguna Woods is a retirement community in the south portion of the county.

