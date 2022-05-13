Suspect charged with murder after allegedly shooting man in wheelchair to death in southwest Houston, HPD says

Miguel Angel Nicanor Bartolo, 24, is charged with murder and felony evading arrest in the 179th State District Court.

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after police say he shot a man in a wheelchair multiple times in southwest Houston.

The suspect, 24-year-old Miguel Angel Nicanor Bartolo, has been charged with murder and felony evading arrest.

On Saturday, April 16, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub parking lot located at 6821 South Gessner Road.

Responding officers found 35-year-old David Fiscal shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Fiscal was sitting outside the club in his wheelchair having a conversation with someone when Bartolo approached him and started shooting.

On Wednesday, May 11, officers said they attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Bartolo but he refused to stop, leading officers on a short chase.

Bartolo and a passenger were eventually arrested, and Bartolo was charged for his role in the shooting and chase.