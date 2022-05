FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Shares of Tesla and Twitter have tumbled this week as investors deal with the fallout and potential legal issues surrounding Tesla CEO Musk and his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform. Of the two, Musk's electric vehicle company has fared worse, with its stock down almost 16% so far this week to $728. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File)

Another twist in the Twitter deal.

Elon Musk said early Friday morning that his deal to buy the social media company was “temporarily on hold” over a report over fake accounts on the platform.

It was not immediately clear based off Musk’s tweet if any official steps had been taken to halt the acquisition, which was agreed on in late April with a price tag of about $44 billion. Twitter’s value, calculated based on its stock price, has dropped in recent weeks along with a broader decline in tech stocks.

Ad

Read more on NBC News here.