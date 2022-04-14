77º

Man found shot in parking lot of west Harris County Fitness Connection, HCSO says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Man found shot outside of Fitness Connection (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY – A man has been transported to the hospital after he was found shot in the parking lot of a fitness center in west Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a Fitness Connection located at 7355 S SH 6 in the Mission Bend area around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies said one man was found shot and was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

