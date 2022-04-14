Man found shot in parking lot of west Harris County Fitness Connection, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY – A man has been transported to the hospital after he was found shot in the parking lot of a fitness center in west Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a Fitness Connection located at 7355 S SH 6 in the Mission Bend area around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies said one man was found shot and was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight.

Out in the field, headed to the scene. If you have any info about this incident, please call us at 713-221-6000. #HouNews https://t.co/UDGG0WLh7L — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.