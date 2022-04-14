69º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Exit ramp on SH-146 northbound at Spur shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer

Tags: Traffic, Crash
Overturned truck on SH-146 (Baytown Police Department)

BAYTOWN – The flyover from 145 northbound to Decker outbound is shut down after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Baytown.

Baytown police said the truck was towing a box trailer with unknown contents when it flipped over.

The driver, a 51-year-old Houston man, was not seriously injured in the crash but was transported to Houston Memorial Baytown to be checked as a precautionary measure.

The flyover is expected to be closed for the next few hours while officers investigate the crash and work to remove the truck from the roadway.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.