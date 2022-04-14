Exit ramp on SH-146 northbound at Spur shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer

BAYTOWN – The flyover from 145 northbound to Decker outbound is shut down after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Baytown.

Baytown police said the truck was towing a box trailer with unknown contents when it flipped over.

The driver, a 51-year-old Houston man, was not seriously injured in the crash but was transported to Houston Memorial Baytown to be checked as a precautionary measure.

The flyover is expected to be closed for the next few hours while officers investigate the crash and work to remove the truck from the roadway.