Young woman found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside SW Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a young woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment Sunday morning in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The discovery was made around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment located in the 8800 block of Gustine Lane.

Police said the 21-year-old woman was found unresponsive and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

At this time, there is no known suspect, witness or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.