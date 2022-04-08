Woman wanted for intoxication assault after causing 3-vehicle crash that left victim severely injured, deputies say

HOUSTON – A woman accused of causing a three-vehicle that left a person injured is wanted by law enforcement, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Tracy Williams. 49 was charged with intoxication assault with bodily injury for the crash reported on April 3.

Deputies responded to the crash in the 14100 block of Kuykendahl Road and rescued two occupants who were entrapped in the vehicles. Williams was identified as the driver at fault and allegedly showed signs of intoxication.

Williams and the victim were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The victim suffered severe injuries but was later stable and in the intensive care unit.

A warrant was issued for a sample of William’s blood, which showed a blood alcohol content of 0.19, deputies said. An arrest warrant has been issued for William’s arrest due to the severity of her injuries

Ad

A bond has not been set.