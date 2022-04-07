Who killed Kelton Sam? Family asking for community’s help in identifying murder suspect

HOUSTON – The public is being asked to help police identify a suspect who shot and killed a man during a robbery in northeast Houston on Nov. 15, according to the Houston Police Department.

The victim has been identified by police as Kelton Sam. The family of Sam is hoping someone in the community will come forward to help bring justice.

The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Reid St.

Police said the suspect(s) shot and killed Sam, then stole his vehicle and fled the location.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.