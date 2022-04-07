Memorial held to honor HCSO District 5 deputies who died in line of duty

Memorial held to honor HCSO Pct. 5 deputies who died in line of duty

HOUSTON – A memorial project was held Thursday evening to honor fallen deputies who have served in the greater northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 5 Capt. J. Shannon spearheaded the memorial to help recognize the sacrifices made by Deputies Darren Goforth, Omar Diaz, Sandeep Dhaliwal, Alexander Gwosdz, and Joshua Sieman. It also serves as a symbol of the department’s commitment to their families.

“To remind them that this is something that we never forget. That’s a solemn pledge we make for them, and that’s why we’re here today,” HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

A large headstone type of monument was presented and dedicated to the deputies that were either killed or died in the line of duty from HCSO District 5.

“To their very last breath, they continue to serve this community and give back to protect others and we owe them a debt of gratitude forever for their sacrifice and keeping us safe,” Gonzalez added “We come together to appreciate their sacrifice.”

They hope to put up similar monuments in all eight Harris County districts.