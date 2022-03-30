Man arrested after breaking into 170 mailboxes at northwest Houston apartment complex, deputies say

Jason Guerrero accused of breaking into multiple mailboxes and stealing the contents.

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after deputies say he broke into 170 mailboxes at an apartment complex and stole several items.

Jason Guerrero, 33, is now charged with mail theft.

On Tuesday, deputies with Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 responded to reports of a man breaking into mailboxes and stealing the contents at the La Esencia Apartment Complex located in the 300 block of North Vista Drive.

When deputies arrived, they arrested Guerrero who was in possession of a 50-gallon trash can filled with stolen mail and 0.58 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies said Gerrero broke into a total of 170 mailboxes.

Guerrero, according to deputies, was also out on bond for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, arson, burglary of a motor vehicle and terroristic threat.

“Jason Guerrero was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with mail theft and possession of a controlled substance. His bond and court information have not been set at this time. Federal charges are pending as we work with the United States Postal Police,” said Constable Mark Herman via a news release about the arrest.