5 teens accused of robbing multiple pharmacies in Houston area, HPD says

HOUSTON – Five suspects have been arrested, including two teenagers, after police said they may have been involved in multiple pharmacy robberies in the Houston area.

On Wednesday, Houston Police Department’s Gang Division conducted a joint operation with members of the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Texas Department of Public Safety on a vehicle they believed to be involved in the string of robberies.

While conducting surveillance, HPD said undercover officers witnessed five suspects commit an armed robbery at a business and then flee in a waiting vehicle.

The undercover officers followed the vehicle and attempted to stop them, but they refused, starting a chase. During the chase, police said one of the suspects fired a shot at the police vehicle, striking it, but not injuring any officers.

Eventually, the suspects lost control of their vehicle and struck a curb in the 31000 block of the Northwest Freeway service road.

The five suspects -- three who are 17 years old and considered adults by police, and two others who are 15 and 16 -- were arrested.

One of the 17-year-old suspects was transported to the hospital with injuries.

All five suspects face multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and felony evading.