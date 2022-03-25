Watch live: Authorities break ground on National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas

In Arlington, Texas, authorities are breaking ground on the National Medal of Honor Museum.

ARLINGTON, Texas – The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation will break ground on the National Medal of Honor Museum Friday in Arlington, Texas, on the same day America observes National Medal of Honor Day.

Medal of Honor recipients, national leaders, and supporters of the project are in Texas for the event.

The museum in recognition of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor in combat, will stand in affirmation of the values of the Medal of Honor and its 3,511 brave recipients, of whom only 66 are still living today, according to information provided by the museum’s organizers.