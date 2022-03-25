Former HISD teacher sentenced to prison after investigators found 706 images, 143 videos of child pornography: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 56-year-old former teacher at a Houston Independent School District elementary school was sentenced to federal prison after admitting he received and possessed child pornography, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday.

Robert Gasper Peri was arrested in January 2020 after a warrant was executed at his Sugar Land home and plead guilty on Dec. 9, 2020.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison sentenced him to 135 months in federal prison. Peri will also serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison terms, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He will further be ordered to pay restitution to the victims and will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Ad

Peri had access to children for more than 30 years as a music teacher. He was a teacher at Memorial Elementary School before his arrest.

The investigation revealed he had been communicating and trafficking child pornography with other individuals.

In October 2019, law enforcement officials learned Peri’s email address was distributing suspected child pornography. Authorities executed a search warrant of his email address and at his residence, at which time they seized various electronic devices.

Forensic analysis resulted in the discovery of 706 images and 143 videos of child pornography including children under the age of five, sadism, and masochism.

Peri was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.