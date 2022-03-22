2 retired HCSO members found dead inside northwest Harris County home, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man and a woman believed to be retired members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were found dead inside their home Tuesday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies conducted a welfare check in the 5300 block of Summit Hollow Drive in northwest Harris County.

Details on what led to their deaths were not immediately available. An investigation is currently underway, but Gonzalez noted that preliminary information indicates it could be a murder-suicide.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.