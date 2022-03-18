7 arrested, over 200 roosters, hens, $20K seized during cockfighting bust in Cleveland, deputies say

Several arrests were made during a cockfighting bust in Cleveland after a months-long investigation, according to Constable Ted Heap’s Office.

Precinct 5 deputies assisted the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office where more than 200 roosters and hens were taken to the Houston Humane Society for medical evaluation and care. Deputies said some of the roosters are valued at $10,000 each.

More than $20,000 was also seized during the raid as well as several vehicles, according to deputies. More arrests are expected to be made as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is being asked to report it to 927PAWS.org or 832-927-PAWS.