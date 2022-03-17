HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 24-year-old man charged with indecency with a child

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Kevin Serrano Eguia), who is wanted for Indecency with a Child.

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for the public’s help with locating a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Kevin Serrano Eguia, 24, is wanted for indecency with a child.

On Feb. 17, 2017, authorities said Eguia engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with a child at a home located in the 7200 block of Hilcroft Street.

During the investigation, authorities said the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and detectives learned that Eguia had performed indecent sexual acts with the child.

Eguia is described as a Hispanic male, 24 years old, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.