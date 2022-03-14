US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge announces $45 million in additional funding to help homeless Houstonians

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge joined Houston-area officials to announce additional funding that would help homeless Houstonians.

During a news conference joined by U.S. Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee, Lizzie Fletcher, and Al Green, they cited the pandemic, Hurricane Harvey, and the February 2021 freeze as contributing factors of homelessness.

Sec. Fudge announced that she will deliver $2.7 billion nationally for the Continuum of Care program, which breaks down to $45 million in grants for homeless service organizations and supporting services.

“Think about what this means. Not only are we talking about veterans being homeless, we have a growing number of youth who may be aging out of the foster care system or those who are fleeing domestic violence situations which is on the rise,” she said. “Long-term stability for those in need.”

Part of the Continuum of Care awards is that the program is designed to promote a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness and is the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless and housing programs, a news release explained.

Currently, 11,000 Texans are reportedly unsheltered or sheltered without a home and Sec. Fudge says many of them are veterans.

“People who serve our country should not have to sleep on the streets,” said Fudge. “They should get the best that we give.”