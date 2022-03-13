Two people injured in shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Sunday morning in northeast Houston.

The shooting was reported at 10:55 a.m. at the Mustang Inn, located in the 3800 block of Tidwell Road.

Houston police said one person was shot in the chest and the other in the stomach. The victims’ conditions are unknown.

No arrests have been made. Details surrounding the shooting has not been released as police investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.