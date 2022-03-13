56º

Local News

Two people injured in shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Sunday morning in northeast Houston.

The shooting was reported at 10:55 a.m. at the Mustang Inn, located in the 3800 block of Tidwell Road.

Houston police said one person was shot in the chest and the other in the stomach. The victims’ conditions are unknown.

No arrests have been made. Details surrounding the shooting has not been released as police investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email