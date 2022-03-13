Investigation underway after human skull found in wooded area near SH 249 in NW Harris County, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after a human skull was found Saturday in a wooded area in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a human skull was found Saturday in a wooded area in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The discovery was made in a wooded area west of 6200 block of SH 249, Gonzalez said.

After deputies investigated the area, a true human skull was located along with other human bones, the sheriff confirmed.’

Forensic anthropologist from the Institute of Forensic Science will determine gender and an age of the remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.