Suspect dies after being hit by accomplice’s fleeing vehicle during robbery in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was killed during a robbery attempt in southwest Houston.

On Thursday, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery in the 6600 block of Chetwood Drive around 11:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, a man and woman were caught breaking into a toolbox located inside of a white pickup truck.

Police said the owner’s neighbors confronted the duo and attempted to detain them at gunpoint while they called authorities.

The woman was able to get away in a vehicle while the man got into a physical fight with the neighbors. The male suspect was able to break away from the neighbors and ran towards the escape vehicle, police said. As he ran away, one of the neighbors chased after the male suspect and fired several shots, but it’s unknown if he was hit.

The suspect was then hit by the escape vehicle as his female partner fled the scene. Police said the woman did not stop to provide medical assistance.

The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The neighbors were questioned and released.

At this time, it’s unclear if the man was killed by gunfire or from being hit by the vehicle.

The man’s female partner was described as a Hispanic woman in a blue SUV, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the wanted female suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.