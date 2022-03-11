Man fatally shot, run over after being caught breaking into truck in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man after he was allegedly caught breaking into a truck in southwest Houston Thursday.

It happened at an apartment complex located in the 5600 block of Clarewood Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found the man had been shot and possibly run over. The man was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, three people that live in the apartment complex observed the suspect breaking into a truck. The men confronted that suspect and a physical altercation occurred, police said. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired shots. The suspect then took off running, officers said.

Police said one of the three men chased after the suspect and more shots were fired. The suspect was hit by gunfire, officers said.

Investigators believe a light blue Nissan Rogue driven by a woman with a child inside ran the suspect over after he was shot. It is also believed the woman may have dropped off the suspect who was breaking into the truck.

Police said the men have been detained and are cooperating with officers.