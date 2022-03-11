Man accused of shooting security guard who stopped him from assaulting woman, HPD says

Efrem Zimbalist Clark, 28, was charged with one counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

HOUSTON – A man has been charged after he shot at two security guards, striking one, after they intervened to stop him from assaulting a woman on Jan. 30, according to the Houston Police Department.

Efrem Zimbalist Clark, 28, was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Ennis Street.

Police said the two security guards saw Clark assaulting a woman and intervened. The suspect allegedly threatened to get a gun. A short while later, someone in a silver Chevy Camaro started shooting at the security guards. A 41-year-old security guard was shot in the stomach. The other was not injured.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arrested on Thursday where he admitted to the shooting, police said.