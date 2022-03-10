HPD releases video of suspected gunman in 2017 deadly shooting outside local nightclub

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a man and injuring another at a southwest Houston nightclub in 2017.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a man and injuring another at a southwest Houston nightclub in 2017.

The shooting was reported on July 15, 2017 about 11:50 p.m. at 10221 Club Creek Drive.

According to police, the two victims were outside the nightclub when two other people began to argue. During the fight, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several times, striking the two men, then fled the scene.

Police said one of the victims, Xavier Christopher Rodas, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released several days later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Watch the surveillance video below: