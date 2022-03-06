Man in custody after striking deputy’s patrol vehicle while evading officers, Harris County Pct. 2 Constable says

A man is in custody after deputies said he struck a patrol vehicle at a southeast Houston neighborhood, deputies with Harris County Pct. 2 said.

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after he allegedly struck a deputy’s patrol vehicle while evading officers from a southeast Houston neighborhood, according to Harris County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office.

Pct. 2 deputies said it happened late Saturday night at the intersection of Blackhawk Boulevard and Sagedowne Lane.

At around 11 p.m., deputies were called to check a suspicious dark-colored vehicle on Blackhawk Boulevard, driven by a 28-year-old man. He drove off from deputies, which began a short pursuit

The man drove the wrong way and struck a patrol vehicle with a deputy inside, according to authorities. He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Deputies believe the man fled due to having warrants out for his arrest. He was taken into custody and was charged for evading.

The man may face additional charges after deputies said they found drugs and weapons inside his vehicle.