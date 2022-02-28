Missouri City man gets 45 years in prison for shooting 2 security guards with assault rifle outside SW Houston club in 2019: DA

Landon Kenrie “Ken” Johnson, 40, shot one security officer five times and the other once while running towards the club with an assault rifle, just 20 minutes after being forced to leave because he was fighting on Feb. 1, 2019, according to a release.

HOUSTON – A Missouri City man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting two security guards with an assault rifle outside a club in southwest Houston while free on bond in 2019, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

Landon Kenrie “Ken” Johnson, 40, shot one security officer five times and the other once while running towards the club with an assault rifle, just 20 minutes after being forced to leave because he was fighting on Feb. 1, 2019, according to a release. He committed the crime after a court in Fort Bend had freed him on bond for a separate shooting.

“He started a fight at a club, was chased off, and then returned with an AR-15 rifle to shoot the security guards who had chased him off,” Ogg said. “We are incredibly lucky no one was killed.”

On Friday, a Harris County jury sentenced Johnson to 45 years in prison after two days of hearing evidence of his prior bad deeds, including convictions for two robberies, an armed robbery, two charges of assaulting of a family member and injury to a child, according to the release. He also has pending cases in Brazoria and Fort Bend counties.