Man fatally shot during possible drug deal gone bad in NE Houston; search for suspect underway: HPD

HOUSTON – The search for a suspect is underway after police said a man was fatally in northeast Houston Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5301 Collingsworth around 11 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 20s that had been shot several times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe this could be a drug deal that went bad. Police said for some reason, the suspect dragged the victim inside of the apartment, even though the shooting occurred outside.

Investigators said they have one witness detained as well.

Homicide investigators with the Houston Police Department are working to determine what happened.