2 suspects on the run after person shot to death at gas station in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Two suspects are on the run after a person was shot to death Monday at a gas station in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at 4:31 p.m. at a gas station, located in the 8900 block of Broadway Street.

Witnesses heard gunshots and saw someone laying on the ground outside the gas station.

When Houston firefighters arrived, they found the victim and pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police said the suspects were seen running from the scene after the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.