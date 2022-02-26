Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, others speak on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee spoke out against Russia’s invasion on Ukraine.

Jackson Lee called the war senseless and immoral during the press conference, and said that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is known for sending attacks on his “friends.”

“This is Putin’s war,” she added.

Jackson Lee serves as the Chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security and is a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary, Budget, and Homeland Security.

A full recap of the news conference will be available in the player above