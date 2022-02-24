5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Feb. 24

Smoke and flame rise from the debris of a privet house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia on Thursday unleashed a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian facilities across the country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Here are things to know for Thursday, Feb. 24:

1. Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

Ukrainians started fleeing some cities, and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defenses and air bases within hours.

2. 4-year-old boy killed, another person injured in brutal dog attack in Baytown, police say

A 4-year-old boy was killed in a brutal dog attack in Baytown Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Baytown police officers responded to reports of a dog fight in the 2700 block of Massey Tompkins around 7:40 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the 4-year-old had been attacked by the dogs. The child was transported to the hospital for treatment, but died.

“Being a baby and having pampers on, it was jaw-dropping,” said Yahir Martinez who called 911. “I guess part of his face was missing, that’s what really got me.”

Police said a resident of the home, who was trying to help the child, was also injured in the attack.

3. HPD: Man shot, killed inside McDonald’s in west Houston possibly over spot in line

Investigators were trying to determine what led to a deadly shooting inside a McDonald’s in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the restaurant located on Westheimer near Tanglewilde shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said several people were inside the restaurant when a man was shot, possibly over a spot in line. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The shooter fled on foot, running eastbound on Westheimer. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

4. Woman charged with murder after stabbing her big sister to death during fight, police say

A fight between two sisters ended with one being stabbed to death and the other arrested, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonia Reyes, 19, has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of her sister, 20-year-old Yasmin Reyes.

On Feb. 4, deputies were called to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Garland Path Bend in Richmond. The two women were fighting when the younger one stabbed her big sister, deputies said.

5. Texas governor order treats gender-confirming care as abuse

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse, a directive that opponents say is a first by any governor over GOP efforts to restrict transgender rights.

The immediate impact of the order, which Abbott issued Tuesday, was unclear and a spokesman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said there were no open cases based on the governor’s directive.

Abbott’s letter to state agencies came after Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton this week released a non-binding legal opinion that labeled certain gender-confirming treatments as “child abuse.” That goes against the nation’s largest medical groups, including the American Medical Association, which have opposed Republican-backed restrictions filed in statehouses nationwide.

