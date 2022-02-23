Dedicated detective gets his man after 30 years: Fugitive who slit girlfriend’s throat extradited to face Texas justice, GCSO says

GALVESTON, Texas – It took three decades, but a dedicated detective has finally gotten his man; Luis Calderon is once again behind bars in Galveston County. Calderon was wanted for kidnapping and attempted murder, accused of slitting his girlfriend’s throat and leaving her for dead in 1991,

Under escort by Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Tommy Hansen - the cold case detective who’s been on top of the case for 30 years - and members of the warrant division, Calderon arrived at the Galveston County jail Tuesday night.

Calderon first went on the run in 1991 after skipping out on bail in the case involving the kidnapping and attempted murder of Diane Sanchez, his girlfriend at the time.

Officials said Calderon was able to get out of jail because a judge granted a bond reduction request that allowed him to be released even as prosecutors argued that he was a flight risk.

In 2019, Hansen finally tracked Calderon down in El Salvador, where the suspect had family connections. Still, it would be almost another year before Hansen would be able to get Calderon into custody.

With the assistance of the FBI, the US Department of Justice, Interpol and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Galveston County, Calderon was apprehended in El Salvador on Feb. 11, 2020.

Calderon was jailed in El Salvador and has been awaiting extradition back to the United States ever since.

Hansen said the process just to get Calderon back into Texas was an ordeal in itself.

At the time of the 2020 arrest, Diane Sanchez’s daughters, Angela Cantu - who was 13 when her mother was kidnapped and left for dead - and April Rojas, who was 9 at the time, spoke on their mother’s behalf, saying she may have never survived if it had not been for Earl Pugh, a hotshot driver who happened to find her only because he was turning around to head back to Galveston because of truck problems.