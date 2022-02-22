Funeral arrangements for 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez released to public

Arlene Alvarez was shot while riding in a vehicle with her family.

HOUSTON – The details for 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez’s funeral have been released to the public.

Arlene was shot and killed when her family’s vehicle was struck after a robbery at a southeast Houston Chase Bank ATM drive-thru on Valentine’s Day.

The community has had an outpouring of love and support for the family with vigils, a march for justice, trail rides and donations since her death. On Monday, the Spanky’s Pizza shop on Telephone Road donated 30% of sales to Arlene’s family. The family was heading to Spanky’s that night for dinner when Arlene was fatally shot.

The public is invited to attend her funeral on Friday at 1 p.m. at Grace Church Houston, 14505 Gulf Freeway.

For those who wanted to light a candle for Arlene, click here.

Click here to read her full obituary.

Ad

Previous stories: