Crime Stoppers, HPD release sketch photo of suspect wanted in sexual assault case

HOUSTON – A sketch photo of a suspect involved in a sexual assault on Dec. 19 has been released the to public in efforts of someone identifying him, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault impeding breath. Police said the incident happened at 10 a.m. in the 1900 block of Studemont Street.

Police said they need the public’s help in identifying the suspect who committed the sadistic and heinous act against a woman.

The woman, in her 30s, was jogging along a trail near Greenway Bayou when she passed the man sitting on a bench, police said. The woman jogged several yards before she noticed the man allegedly running after her. She tried to run, but the suspect caught up with her, grabbed her and slammed her onto the concrete ground.

Police said the suspect then threatened her with a sharp object when she tried to fight back. He then sexually assaulted her and choked her during the assault.

The suspect is described to be an Hispanic man, 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a distinctive tattoo on his hand. He was last seen wearing cowboy boots and a maroon shirt.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to his arrest.

Police said there is only one victim involved but are encouraging more victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.