‘Going through a hard time’: Suspect allegedly gives sandwich shop clerk explanation before robbery, see video

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man who tried to give a sandwich shop employee some sort of explanation before robbing the northwest Houston business last year.

It happened in the 14000 block of Northwest Freeway near Fairbanks-North Houston Road on Oct. 16, 2021.

Surveillance video shows the man walking inside the shop and approaching an employee who was standing behind the counter. He then told the employee that he was “going through a hard time” and demanded money from the cash register, according to police.

Fearing that the suspect might be armed, the employee opened the register and handed over an unknown amount of cash. The suspect took off after that, police said.

Police said the man was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and glasses. He is about 40 years old and six feet tall.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.