Must-see video: Thief steals lawn trimmer from store, throws female employee to ground during getaway, HPD says

Police are looking for a man who they said stole a lawn trimmer from a northwest Houston home improvement store.

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for a man who they said assaulted a store employee and stole a gas lawn trimmer from a home improvement store.

It happened in the 14000 block of Northwest Freeway near Fairbanks-North Houston Road on Jan. 26.

At 4:45 p.m., surveillance video captured a man grabbing what appeared to be an unopened gas-powered lawn trimmer.

View the video below:

As he walked down the aisle, he pushed the box underneath and removed the equipment from the box.

The man walked away from it as he noticed customers walking through the aisle, and that was when he grabbed the box and began pacing back and forth.

He then moved the box back where he originally retrieved it but was unable to put it back into place.

The man eventually threw the empty box up on top of a shelf with other boxed lawn trimmers, trying several times to push it to the back.

As the man trying to leave, a store employee stopped and tried to question him.

Ad

As the two struggled over the item, the suspect threw the employee to the ground and took off, video shows.

Police said the man is 30-40 years old, six feet tall, and weighs between 200 and 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black “North Face” shirt and black pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.