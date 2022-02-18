52º

Watch live: Gov. Abbott speaks after roundtable discussion on crimes related to illegal immigration

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

CONROE, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott is addressing the public after holding a roundtable discussion Friday on crime related to illegal immigration.

The governor will be joined by families whose loved ones were murdered by individuals who were in the United States illegally, as well as law enforcement representatives from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

KPRC 2 will livestream the news conference beginning at 2 p.m. in the video player above.

