Watch live: Gov. Abbott speaks after roundtable discussion on crimes related to illegal immigration

CONROE, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott is addressing the public after holding a roundtable discussion Friday on crime related to illegal immigration.

The governor will be joined by families whose loved ones were murdered by individuals who were in the United States illegally, as well as law enforcement representatives from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

